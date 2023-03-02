Ganja peddler arrested

March 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Madipakkam police on Wednesday arrested a ganja peddler who was reported to be absconding since last Sunday.

The arrested man was identified as Mariselvam, 27, of Padappai. He is part of the gang which allegedly smuggled 200 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh last Sunday

Following a credible information, a police team intercepted a SUV last Sunday which was moving in a suspicious manner at Madipakkam junction. On seeing the police team, two of the passengers in the car escaped and the police caught two others after a chase.

The police arrested D. Premnath, 43, of Adambakkam who is a Sri Lankan national and his associate Abdul Rahman, 28, of Vallakadavu, Thiruvananthapuram, and seized 200 kg of ganja with a market value of ₹60 lakh from them and the vehicle.