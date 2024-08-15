GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja destroyed

Published - August 15, 2024 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) destroyed 417 kg of ganja and other drugs, valued at around ₹42.24 lakh. Seized during the investigation of various cases, this is the fifth batch of drugs to be destroyed over the past two years. 

Considering the hazardous nature of the drugs and the limitations of proper storage, the GCP have periodically undertaken initiatives to destroy drugs seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act. 

To carry out the disposal and to ensure compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, a drug disposal committee was formed under the chairmanship of K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Additional Commissioner of Police, North. The committee included two members — V.V. Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, and Visalakshi, Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab. 

From 2022, a total of 3,582.855 kg of ganja and other narcotic drugs have destroyed four times at a private incinerator at Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu. For the fifth time, 417 kg ganja and 11 grams of methamphetamine were incinerated under the supervision of  Ms Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner on Monday. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.