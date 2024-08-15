Ganja destroyed

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) destroyed 417 kg of ganja and other drugs, valued at around ₹42.24 lakh. Seized during the investigation of various cases, this is the fifth batch of drugs to be destroyed over the past two years.

Considering the hazardous nature of the drugs and the limitations of proper storage, the GCP have periodically undertaken initiatives to destroy drugs seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act.

To carry out the disposal and to ensure compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, a drug disposal committee was formed under the chairmanship of K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Additional Commissioner of Police, North. The committee included two members — V.V. Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, and Visalakshi, Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Lab.

From 2022, a total of 3,582.855 kg of ganja and other narcotic drugs have destroyed four times at a private incinerator at Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu. For the fifth time, 417 kg ganja and 11 grams of methamphetamine were incinerated under the supervision of Ms Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner on Monday.