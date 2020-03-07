Gangster’s advocate seeks police protection

07 March 2020 01:10 IST

He was driving the SUV at which bombs were hurled

The advocate of gangster CD Mani, at whose car country bombs were hurled on Anna Salai on Tuesday, has lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police, seeking action against the attackers and protection for him and his family.

In his complaint, Advocate S. Thangaraj claimed that his client P. Manikandan alias CD Mani, the gangster, had a case in the additional sessions court on Tuesday. According to him, after this, Manikandan met his friend Kakathoppu Balaji, who had come for a hearing.

Later, Mr. Thangaraj requested Manikandan to drop him at the Saidapet court. “My client requested me to drive the car. Around 4 p.m., near Spencer Plaza, I noticed some unknown persons following our vehicle. At this time, Balaji informed Manikandan that they were associates of Sambo Senthil, Pondicherry Presenna and Napolean,” the complaint stated.

He claimed that all of a sudden, near the Gemini bridge, the unknown persons hurled country bombs at the car. “Balaji instructed me to go to the Teynampet police station from Gemini bridge. Since we had to go far to take a U-turn, I took a right and went on the wrong route to reach the station and save our lives,” he said.

The advocate claimed that at this time too, they threw a country bomb. They then took a right onto the G.N. Chetty Link Road. “Some four persons followed our car and even fired at us. Persons on four motorcycles followed us and we finally managed to escape near Aalaiyamman Koil,” he claimed in the complaint.

The advocate has requested the police to take action against the attackers and extend protection to him and his family.

Three surrender

Three youth, wanted by the police in connection with the bomb hurling incident, surrendered before a court in Tenkasi on Friday.

Judicial Magistrate Pragadeeswaran remanded Sathish, 26; Harish, 20; and Thamizh Selvan alias Selva, 25, all belonging to Tondiarpet in north Chennai, in judicial custody, till March 11.

Special teams formed by Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan are on the lookout for those who orchestrated the attack.