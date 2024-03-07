Gangster, two accomplices arrested by Chennai police

March 07, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Puzhal Police have arrested three persons including history-sheeter B. Ebemon of Thiruverkkadu, who is wanted in several criminal cases. The arrests were made on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

A senior official of the Chennai Police said Ebemon, who is the son of notorious rowdy Binu, along with his two accomplices, had threatened a 23-year-old resident of Vinayagapuram over a financial deal, in Kolathur, on Monday, March 4.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the Puzhal police detained Ebemon and his two accomplices N. Prabhu alias Anbhazhagan and K. Subash of Lakshmipuram near Kolathur.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three persons accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT