Gangster ‘Padappai’ Guna, wanted in many criminal cases in Kancheepuram district, surrendered before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet on Tuesday. Around 12 noon, he surrendered before the magistrate.

‘Padappai’ Guna, also known as N.Gunasekaran of Maduramangalam near Padappai in Kancheepuram district, has more than 30 criminal cases for offences, including murder, kidnap and extortion.