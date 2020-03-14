Gangster held in Uttar Pradesh

CHENNAI

14 March 2020 01:27 IST

Thanikachalam alias Thanika, a gangster and brother-in-law of rowdy Sridhar, who was absconding the last two years, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh by the anti-gangster team of the Kancheepuram police on Thursday, with his two aides.

After Sridhar’s death, a gang war ensued between Thanikachalam and Sridhar’s driver Dinesh. This resulted in many murders in Kancheepuram and its neighbouring districts.

While Dinesh was arrested recently, Thanikachalam was absconding for the past two years. “He did not use a mobile phone or bank account and it was hard to track him. Based on information, we searched for Thanikachalam in neighbouring districts and we received information that he is in Uttar Pradesh,” said a police officer.

With this information, a special team headed inspector J Manimaran was sent to U.P. by B. Shamoondeswari, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram. “Varanasi has over 3,000 lodges, it was difficult to track him. But with the help of informants we managed to nab him and his aides Vasanth and Chandrasekhar. He was plotting an attack here sitting there,” said the officer.

Police claim that Thanikachalam may have tried to contact gangs in U.P. to purchase arms. “But he did not have any. It is suspected that he had made attempts. He chose Varanasi as it is a crowded place with floating population. He thought he could easily dodge us and was staying there for five months,” the officer said.

Till date, Ms. Shamoondeswari’s team has arrested more than 100 gangsters belonging to both factions in Kancheepuram.