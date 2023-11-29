ADVERTISEMENT

Gangster accused in seven murder cases, apprehended by Tambaram police

November 29, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 35-year-old history-sheeter had been absconding by constantly moving houses, but was arrested based on a tip-off, on November 28, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a notorious history-sheeter, involved in several crimes in Somanagalam, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Madeev, a 35-year-old resident of Erumaiyur village, has more than seven murder cases, four attempt to murder cases as well as other criminal cases pending against him. Madeev, a designated A-plus category history-sheeter had been absconding from the Somangalam police limits by constantly changing houses. Based on a tip-off a police team led by Deputy Police Commissioner A. Pavan Kumar Reddy arrested the gangster from a hideout in Sankar Nagar in Pammal. 

Police officials also seized more than 55 grams of amphetamine from him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US