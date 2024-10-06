Gangs from North India that struck terror on Tamil Nadu highways

In the last three decades, criminal gangs from North India have struck at targets along national highways in Tamil Nadu: isolated houses and farmhouses, ATMs, and pawn and jewellery shops. From the infamous Bawaria gang to the latest Pawal gang, many have been nabbed. The gangs are mostly from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Bawaria gang from Rajasthan was notorious. On January 8, 2005, an armed gang knocked at the house of AIADMK MLA Sudarsanam at Thanakulam in Tiruvallur district near Chennai. The MLA was shot dead and the incident shook the whole State. From 1995 to 2005, it had committed 24 dacoities in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 persons, wounding 63, and looting valuables worth ₹2 crore.

Travelling in truck

The gang travelled in a truck that carried goods from North India to South India. After unloading the goods, it would target posh houses close to the national highways. In the early hours, it would park the truck a kilometre away from the target. Even ferocious pet dogs would not react to the entry of these strangers. Within a couple of days, it would commit another dacoity within 300-400 kilometres. The gang would choose new moon days and carried two types of weapons. One of the gangsters would stand outside the house, wielding a gun, while the others would forcibly enter the house by breaking open the front door with a steel axe or boulders and attack the inmates with iron rods.

A special investigation team, led by Inspector-General of Police S.R. Jangid, nabbed the gang. The team’s struggle and success in Rajasthan was made into a film.

The Bawarias and the Pardies were known for attacking the victims without provocation. Both used iron rods, but the Pardies would not carry firearms; they were known to rape the victims. The Pardies travelled by train and stayed near railway stations in small huts. They would return to the huts after committing crimes and escape by the earliest train to faraway places. Of the ₹342 crore that was transported on train by Indian Overseas Bank, Salem, to the Reserve Bank of India office in Chennai on August 8, 2016, the gang looted ₹5.78 crore by drilling a hole on the roof of a coach.

Hijacking lorries

The Saperas are snake charmers and commit minor offences. The Kanjars commit highway robberies. Both are from Madhya Pradesh. Their modus operandi is to hijack lorries loaded with valuable goods, take them to far-off places, unload the consignments, and throw the drivers in jungles.

Since 2010, ATMs have become a target of robbers, who are mostly from Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan. They would steal a car and drive to the city where they struck at ATMs. In 2012, the Chennai City Police shot dead five persons from Bihar and West Bengal suspected to have been involved in two bank robberies in Velachery.

A few Iranian refugees, who live in a settlement at Chandrapur in Maharashtra, are into impersonation of policemen. They often target gullible women. A police officer said most of their targets were women and the elderly. Fluent in Tamil, these men would approach a woman on the road, warn her of robbers, and advise her to keep her jewellery in a piece of paper or place it in an envelope. On the pretext of helping the victim conceal the valuables, they would replace the jewellery in the envelope with stones.

Another group preferred a different tactic. During the day, its members would roam a city searching for targets. At night, they would park their vehicles in front of the establishments they had identified, most of which were jewellery or pawn shops. Without breaking open the lock, they would use a crowbar to create an opening in the shutter. A small boy would enter through it and bring out the valuables.

In 2021, the Greater Chennai Police identified 38 persons involved in theft of money at ATMs in Chennai, Puducherry, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, and Mumbai. The suspects came down from Mewat in Haryana. Between June 15 and 18 that year, they struck at SBI ATMs with cash deposit facilities at 16 places in Chennai. The bank lost over ₹5 crore. The police traced one of the accused who used a rental bike. They caught Amir Arsh, 25, with the help of the Haryana Police, and the others later.

“In this case, all the suspects came from Haryana. They targeted a particular type of ATMs. Using a similar method, they stole at several places in the country. We arrested the accused across the country,” said Additional Commissioner of Police N. Kannan. The suspects knew the technical flaw in the machines and targeted the vulnerable ones, stealing money with genuine debit and credit cards. After inserting a card in the ATM, they would take away the cash dispensed and block the sensor signal for a few seconds. The ATM’s software registered it as a failed transaction. As a result, the money was not debited from the account concerned.

Trained in opening ATMs

The ATM robbery gang, caught by the Namakkal police near Komarapalayam last week, was from Palwal in the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Six members were arrested after a chase on national highways and one of them was shot dead while they were attempting to escape with money looted at ATMs in Thrissur. Gangs involved in ATM robberies are mostly from Mewat. A senior officer said, “At a young age, the criminals brought used ATMs to their villages and trained in breaking them open with gas cutters. Most of them were driving trucks to southern States and their associates came in cars and joined them. They used to travel in the cars and struck at the ATMs. After decamping with the booty, they loaded the cars onto the trucks. In case of any emergency, they could speed away in the cars.”

DGP Shankar Jiwal said, “We suspect a big gang is behind these arrested members. It is not this gang alone. It is a bigger gang. It seems the gang members take turns to go around the country and commit offences.”

Commenting on the arrest of six men from Haryana, Mr. Jangid said, “This is one of the best actions taken by the Tamil Nadu Police. The message will spread across India. Hereafter, criminal gangs from North India will not dare to enter Tamil Nadu.”

