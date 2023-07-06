Gang throws bombs, attacks criminal near Chengalpattu court

July 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A gang of five or six men threw country-made bombs on a rowdy and then chased and attacked him with long knives just outside Chengalpattu District Court Complex on Thursday.

The rowdy collapsed in a pool of blood on the roadside after running a few yards. While he was struggling for his life, passers-by were taking videos and pictures of his plight on their mobile phones. The police reached the spot and rushed him to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit, the police said.

P. Pakalavan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Kancheepuram Range, and V.V. Sai Praneeth, Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police (SP) V.V. Sai Praneeth inspected the spot.

The police said the victim, identified as Lokesh, 32, of Irumbuliyur, was wanted in several criminal cases, including one of murder. Lokesh along with another associate came to the court in a murder case in which he was an accused. Around 11 a.m., he and his friend were standing in front of a juice shop near the court premises.

A gang riding motorcycles hurled a country-made bomb at him. However, it landed short. Lokesh and his friend started running but the gang chased Lokesh and attacked him with long knives. When he tried to escape, the assailants threw country-made bombs at him. The gang then fled the scene on motorcycles, leaving Lokesh in a pool of blood.

Mr. Sai Praneeth said: “Our initial investigation revealed that the attempt to murder was committed because of previous enmity. We have intensified investigation to nab the culprits.”

Chengalpattu Town Police have registered a case.

