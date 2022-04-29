Gang takes selfie with body after murdering a friend

Four men who killed their friend in a drunken brawl at Manali New Town and took a selfie with the body were arrested after they posted the picture in a WhatsApp group.

Ravichandran, 32, an autorickshaw driver of Vellivayalsavadi, had beaten up his friend Madhan over a petty issue a few days ago, the police said. On Wednesday night, Madhan invited him to a party and to discuss the differences.

Since Ravichandran did not return home that night, his wife Keerthana and relatives went in search of him and found his body in a pool of blood near a playground at Vetri Nagar. The body bore wounds and his head was smashed with a stone.

Based on his wife's complaint, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed special teams and launched a hunt for the accused persons who were identified as Madhan, Bablu Jayaprakash and Bharath.

They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that the accused persons clicked selfies with the body of Ravichandran after murdering him.