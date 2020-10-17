Gang stealing high-end motorcycles busted in Chennai

They lifted bikes in the city and sold them in other districts

The police on Friday busted a gang of thieves specialising in stealing high-end motorcycles parked on roads in several parts of Chennai. The stolen bikes were sold to buyers in other districts and States. The police said the gang had established a vast network to dispose of the stolen bikes.

Following a series of complaints on the theft of bikes, a special team led by Joint Commissioner of Police (East) R. Sudhakar began investigations and cracked the case. Two weeks ago, the team nabbed three suspects — A. Mohammed Shafi, 27, of Mallipatinam, Thanjavur district; D. Sibi, 23, of Kerala; and Ameerjan, 36, of Virudhunagar district and recovered several bikes worth ₹15 lakh from them.

Based on their information, four more accused — Jamal alias Jamaluddin, 39, of Tondiarpet; Syed Ibrahim, 30, of Madhavaram; Kathiravan, 29, of Sivaganga; and Ameer, 25, of Vellore, were nabbed and 16 bikes worth ₹25 lakh were seized.

Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu that the gang had established a wide network by using mobile messaging platforms.

“Their target was only the Bullet variant bikes parked on roads,” he said.

The modus operandi of the gang, according to the officer, was that after receiving orders on WhatsApp, they would steal bikes from Chennai and shift them to another place.

“For instance, if a bike was lifted from the city, the thief would take it to Cuddalore and park it in a secluded place. The location of the bike would be shared with members of another gang and one of them would ride away with the bike to Thanjavur. Finally, it would reach an unknown buyer in Keelakarai. We worked on several leads to nab the gang,” said Mr. Sudhakar.