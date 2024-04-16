GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang shows revolver and robs gold and cash from a jewellery shop owner in Muthapudupet

April 16, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthapudupet Police have formed special police team to apprehend a gang which had robbed a gold jewellery shop on Monday.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said P. Prakash runs a gold jewellery shop named Krishna Jewellers for more than four years in IAF Road of Muthapudupet. On Monday as Prakash was in alone in his shop a four-member gang barged into his shop. The gang showing a gun, assaulted him and after tying him up robbed gold jewellery valued at Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 5 lakh in cash.

Based on the information provided by the victim to the police control room the Muthapudupet Police have visited the gold jewellery shop along with finger print experts. The police team are also investigating the feed from closed circuit television cameras.

