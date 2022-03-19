Gang selling psychotropic drugs online nabbed

The accused used to get the drugs through courier and sell them in city

The accused used to get the drugs through courier and sell them in city

A gang of six, including a woman, which allegedly procured psychotropic drugs from other States through courier and sold them to youth in the city was arrested in Kodambakkam police station limits.

Two members of the gang were intercepted by the police near Trustpuram playground on Thursday night. The duo was in possession of nitrazepam and tapentadol tablets, which are scheduled drugs, and was selling them to a few youth in the area. Based on the confession of the accused, a team apprehended four more persons, who were part of the ring.

The six accused were identified as G. Kishore, 23, of Ashok Nagar, R. Kishore Kumar, 20, of K.K. Nagar, K. Poonkundran, 26, of Kothawal Chavadi, P. Muthupandi, 23, of Rajapalayam, S. Gokulan, 24, of Andipatty and G. Rajalakshmi alias Mithra, 22, of Poonamallee.

The police seized 4,620 nitrazepam, 2,220 tapentadol, 140 benzodiazepines tablets and 145 abortifacient drugs. Two laptops, nine mobile phones and ₹4.41 lakh were seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that the gang had procured those drugs in bulk from other States, including Delhi, and sold them illegally to youth through courier and online mode. They had profited by selling the scheduled drugs at higher rates.

Meanwhile, two persons, who were allegedly selling hashish, a prohibited substance, near a junction connecting Konnur High Road and Medavakkam tank in Ayanavaram in Secretary Colony police station limits were arrested.

The accused were identified as M. Vijayakumar, 37, and K. Alaguraja, 34, of Red Hills and 1.25 kg of ganja and 10 kg of hashish worth around ₹10 crore were seized from them.

Investigation revealed that they had smuggled the contraband from Nepal.