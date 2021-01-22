Gang robs three students in Kodambakkam

A six-member gang kidnapped three catering college students and robbed them at knife point in Kodambakkam.
The police gave the name of the victims as Alageswaran, 18, of Theni district and his two friends from other districts.
The three students, who completed a catering course at a Chengalpattu college, were on training at a hotel in T. Nagar. They were staying at a mansion in Mahalingapuram.
On Tuesday night, they went to a shop near their mansion.
A gang of six took them forcibly to Kodambakkam railway station. The gang then brandished knives and robbed them of ₹21,000 cash, two cellphones and debit cards. The assailants forced the students to share the PIN of debit cards.
The gang released the students at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The students lodged a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station.
