Gang robs man in novel way

A gang of four persons, including a woman, robbed a 40-year-old man in Vadapalani on Tuesday by adopting an unique modus operandi.

According to the police, Kalicharan, 42, a resident of MMDA colony in Arumbakkam and employee at a private company, posted his profile on a matrimonial website for a bride.

On Monday, a woman named Priya, called him over the phone expressing an interest on his profile. She told him that she was working in a private firm in Bengaluru and would come to Chennai to meet him soon.

Called to guest house

The caller again called Kalicharan to meet her in a guest house located on Ponnamal street in Vadapalani.

Believing her, he took a call-taxi to the place where a middle aged woman, claiming to be the sister of the prospective bride, invited him to the room located on the second floor of the guest house.

To his shock, he found three men already in the room. They claimed that they were from the police department and started to threaten him by stating that there was a complaint against him in the #Me Too campaign.

Valuables lost

They snatched his mobile phone, four-sovereign gold chain and ATM cards and also the secret pin number. Later, they released him.

Kalicharan lodged a complaint with the Vadapalani police who are conducting the investigation to trace the suspects in the case.