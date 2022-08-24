Gang of six held for stealing ₹24 lakh

They duped a jeweller by posing as police officials

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 01:16 IST

The Flower Bazaar police arrested a gang of six, who allegedly duped a jeweller of ₹24 lakh by posing as police officials.

Police sources said the complainant Basheer Ahamed, 40, of Triplicane, a jeweller by profession, was carrying ₹24 lakh on his motorcycle near Fraser Bridge Road on August 10.  A duo intercepted him and claimed that they were police personnel. They took the money from him on the pretext that he in possession of unaccounted cash and told him to collect it later from the police station after producing the required documents.

Later, Mr. Ahamed realised that he was duped by the duo and lodged a complaint with the police. The police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage from the scene of crime.

After the investigation, the police arrested Kadhar Mohideen, 42, G. Naresh, 33, of Velacherry, B. Thiyagarajan, 40 ,of Adambakkam, G. Prakash, 36, Zarook, 27, and Fazhal Mohammed, 60, of Nagerkoil, and recovered ₹18 lakh.

