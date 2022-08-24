Gang of six held for stealing ₹24 lakh

They duped a jeweller by impersonating police officials

They duped a jeweller by impersonating police officials

The Flower Bazaar police arrested a gang of six, who allegedly duped a jeweller by impersonating police officials and stole ₹24 lakh from him.

Police sources said the complainant Basheer Ahamed, 40, of Triplicane, a jeweller by profession, was carrying ₹24 lakh on his motorcycle near Fraser Bridge Road on August 10. A duo waylaid him and claimed that they were police personnel. They took the money from him on the pretext that he in possession of unaccounted cash and told him to collect it later from the police station after producing the required documents.

Later, Mr. Ahamed realised that he was duped by the duo and lodged a complaint with the police. The police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage from the scene of the theft.

After the investigation, the police arrested Kadhar Mohideen, 42, G. Naresh, 33, of Velacherry, B. Thiyagarajan, 40 ,of Adambakkam, G. Prakash, 36, Zarook, 27, and Fazhal Mohammed, 60, of Nagerkoil, and recovered ₹18 lakh.