Gang of five held for stealing silk sarees from godown in Puzhal

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 13:38 IST

Police recovered 321 silk sarees worth ₹15 lakh

Puzhal police have arrested a gang of five persons who allegedly broke open a godown and made away with silk sarees worth more than ₹15 lakh that had been stocked there.

Police said P. Prabu of Kolathur, a dealer in silk sarees, has a godown in Old Lakshmipuruam for his stock. On August 17, he had gone to his house after locking the godown. The following morning, he returned and was shocked to see the lock of the godown broken open. Silk sarees had been stolen. Based on his complaint, Puzhal police took up the investigation. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, they found the suspects had come in a car, and a goods carrier had carried away the sarees.

Based on the registration numbers of the vehicles, the police traced a suspect who was identified as P. Vignesh, 29 of Mercy Nagar, Puzhal. He was an employee at the godown and joined his friends -- Sakthivel, 29 of Vyasarpadi, Thomson, 20, R. Chandrasekar, 20, and Arunkumar, 30 of Puzhal to allegedly steal the sarees.

Police seized 321 silk sarees worth ₹15 lakh, a car and a goods vehicle from them.