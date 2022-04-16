The gang members used to target MTC bus commuters

The police have nabbed a gang of pickpockets that stole cellphones from bus commuters in the city.

A special team investigating complaints of stolen or missing cellphones noticed a similar pattern wherein many complainants lost their cellphones while travelling in MTC buses.

K. Karthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, said: "We analysed CCTV footage and IMEI numbers of stolen cellphones. Our team found a particular group involved in stealing cellphones in an organised way and nabbed the accused after following a long trail."

The arrested were identified as K. Umapathy, 33, S. Saravanan, 30, M. Vinayagam, 45, L. Naresh, 30, of Korukkupet and Umar Farooq, 30, of Tondiarpet. As many as 108 cellphones, a two-wheeler, and an autorickshaw were seized from them.

The police said Umapathy, Vinayagam and Naresh would assemble near Guindy race course bus stop and chalk out strategy to target the bus passengers. Then they would board buses bound to Tambaram, Velachery, Medavakkam, Sholinganallur and other places in the southern parts of the city. Taking advantage of the peakhour rush in the buses between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., the gang would steal cellphones from men. Immediately after stealing the cellphones, the accused would get down from the bus and hand them over to Saravanan who would follow the bus in an autorickshaw. The gang used to sell the handsets through Umar Farooq at low prices and earn at least ₹30,000 a day.