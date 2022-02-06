Gang of abductors arrested in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 22:20 IST

The gang was also into making weapons such as machetes, swords

A gang which was involved in abducting people and robbing them of money on the ruse of selling cheap two-wheelers in various parts of the State has been arrested in Tiruvallur district.

The special police team, during the arrest of the gang, stumbled upon the accused being involved in making iron knives using machines in the hideout and selling it to various gangs.

A senior official of the Tiruvallur police said D. Suresh Kumar, along with his friend Shankar of Coimbatore, approached Hari, a resident of Manali, for buying a two-wheeler and came to the city.

Hari took the two to a secluded spot in Kavaraipettai where a gang attacked the targets and abducted them.

The gang then robbed them by making them withdraw cash from an ATM and called up the wife of Suresh Kumar and told her to send money through a phone banking app, after which the gang dropped them in Tiruvallur.

The victims then contacted the Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar and narrated their woes.

Based on the complaint filed by the victims, a special team was formed and during investigation the gang was found to be involved in abducting and robbing several persons.

House raided

The special police team got a tip off that a gang was hiding in an abandoned house in Sathyavedu Salai. The police raided the house and arrested history sheeter Mohan Chand, Saran and Thangaraj along with six others.

During the course of investigation, the police also stumbled upon the gang’s involvement in making deadly weapons using heavy machine and selling them to various gangs.

The Tiruvallur police seized seven machetes, a fake pistol, machinery used for making machetes, 10 kg ganja, and a two-wheeler from the gang.

The police team is searching for those persons who are reported to be absconding, including the main accused Hari.