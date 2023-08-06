Gang murders son of a panchayat president near Chennai

August 06, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Chennai

An unidentified gang murdered the son of a panchayat president near Sunguvarchathiram on August 5 night by throwing country-made bombs and killing him with knives.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram Police said Albert was the son of Kumudha Dominique, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and president of Echur village panchayat. On August 5 night, Albert was riding his two-wheeler in his locality when an unidentified gang of five persons threw a country-made bomb on him.

When Albert tried to escape, the gang chased and murdered him with deadly weapons. Albert having suffered knife injuries in the face and body, was killed on the spot. Albert was operating sewage tankers for some of the companies located in Sriperumbudur.

The Sunguvarchathiram police on being informed sent the body of Albert to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have formed special police teams based on the direction of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Prabhakar to trace the culprits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT