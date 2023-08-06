HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang murders son of a panchayat president near Chennai

Albert was riding his two-wheeler in his locality when an unidentified gang of five persons threw a country-made bomb on him

August 06, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified gang murdered the son of a panchayat president near Sunguvarchathiram on August 5 night by throwing country-made bombs and killing him with knives.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram Police said Albert was the son of Kumudha Dominique, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and president of Echur village panchayat. On August 5 night, Albert was riding his two-wheeler in his locality when an unidentified gang of five persons threw a country-made bomb on him.

When Albert tried to escape, the gang chased and murdered him with deadly weapons. Albert having suffered knife injuries in the face and body, was killed on the spot. Albert was operating sewage tankers for some of the companies located in Sriperumbudur. 

The Sunguvarchathiram police on being informed sent the body of Albert to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have formed special police teams based on the direction of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Prabhakar to trace the culprits. 

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.