Gang murders man in revenge in Villivakkam

In what is suspected to be a revenge murder, a 40-year-old man was hacked to death by a five-member gang in Villivakkam during the early hours of Tuesday. The police have identified the suspects and are tracking them.

Police said that the victim Bhaskaran, 40, was the prime accused in the murder of Southern railway union leader J.K. Puthiyavan in February 2018. He was out on bail.

According to the police, on Tuesday Bhasakaran was returning home after work. When he was near his house in Balaramapuram, a five-member gang intercepted him.

They attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the spot and Bhaskaran died on the spot. Hearing his screams, residents alerted the police and the Villivakkam police personnel reached the house and sent his body for post mortem to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

It is alleged that Bhaskaran had threatened to murder Puthiyavan's wife and brother Subash over money matters.