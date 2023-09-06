ADVERTISEMENT

Gang murders AMMK party functionary in Chennai, police form special teams to nab culprits

September 06, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the victim, Jagan, who was running a fish shop, was one of the accused persons in the murder of a man in 2021; he was out on bail when he was murdered

The Hindu Bureau

The Nolambur police have formed special police teams to apprehend a gang who murdered Jagan, a party functionary of the AMMK, near Reddypalayam, on the night of Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Jagan was running a fish shop in the locality. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said Jagan was a native of Tiruvarur district, who had switched allegiance from the AIADMK to AMMK recently.

The victim had had a running dispute with another individual Rajesh, over the installation of flex banners several years ago. Rajesh was murdered by a gang in 2021, and Jagan was arrested along with 11 other persons by the police of Tiruvarur district.

Having come out on bail recently Jagan was living in hiding in Nolambur by operating a fish shop. On Tuesday night, a gang of four persons used the knife at the shop, kept there to cut fish, to murder him and escaped. 

