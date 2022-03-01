Gang masquerading as IT officials cons businessman, takes away 117 sovereigns

Over 117 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh were taken away by a gang posing as officials of the Income Tax department, from a businessman's house in a village near Thiruvallur under the pretext of seizure.

Balamurugan is a civil contractor and he lives with his family in Vellakulam, near Thiruvallur. He said a gang, including a woman, came in a car while he was at home in the morning. The woman was in a khaki uniform and they introduced themselves as officials from the Income Tax department in Chennai . They told him that they had come to search the house following information that he had amassed disproportionate wealth.

The gang took over 117 sovereigns, ₹2 lakh from the steel almirah and other documents from the house. They asked him to receive the seized items at Nungambakkam after giving explanation. Only after they left did the complainant call up the mobile number they had shared and realised that he was duped by the gang. Then he lodged a complaint with the police. The Sevvapet Police have registered a case and are investigating.