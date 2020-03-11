Gang hijacks car at gunpoint

CHENNAI

11 March 2020 01:33 IST

The Sriperumbudur police have formed a special team to investigate an incident where a car was hijacked at gunpoint by a gang, on the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road, on Monday.

The police said that the vehicle owner was absconding, and had not lodged a complaint.

The car was speeding, and men on a motorcycle were following it. When the car reached the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road, the motorcycle overtook it. “Men from the motorcycle pointed a gun at those in the car and they stepped outside. A gang member took the car and sped to Tambaram. We came to know about the incident from the public,” an officer said.

“We suspect that there was some smuggled goods, red sanders or drugs in the car. The owner would otherwise have lodged a complaint. We have formed a special team, headed by Sriperumbudur Inspector J. Vinayagam, to investigate the incident,” a police officer said.