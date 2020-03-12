The Triplicane police on Wednesday arrested a five-member gang for kidnapping a businessman and attacking a police Inspector who tried to rescue him.

On Tuesday night, six men were standing near a restaurant on Anna Salai. Following a heated argument, five of them forcibly pushed one person into a car and fled. The police control room was alerted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Dharamarajan immediately instructed the local Inspector, Mohandoss, to trace them.

The police team quickly traced the car near the clock tower in Royapettah. The inspector and his men rounded the gang, along with the kidnapped. The gang members attacked Mr. Mohandoss while he was trying to rescue the kidnapped person.

The police team overpowered them and rescued the businessman, identified as Faizuddin, 48, a resident of Chella Pillayar Koil Street. He runs a helmet shop in the city. He had borrowed ₹10 lakh from Raja Hussain, 48, of Madurai, for business expansion. As he failed to repay the loan, they had a running feud.

The police said that Raja Hussain had criminal cases against him, and on Tuesday, he came to the city court for a case. Faizuddin and Hussain had a conversation near the Buhari restaurant. As the former demanded more time to repay the amount, he was beaten up by Hussain and his men.

Raja Hussain; Mohamed Saizfulla, 27, of Madurai; Rahamadullah, 25; Asif Khan, 22; and Thowfiq, 22 of Tiruchi were arrested for criminal intimidation, kidnap and uttering obscene words. They were remanded in judicial custody in connection with the incident.