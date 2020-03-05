Gang held for hurling explosive

A group of youngsters, under the influence of alcohol, attacked a passerby with a knife and hurled an explosive at him in Shankar Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night. While four youngsters have been arrested, one is absconding.

According to the police, Satish Kumar, 37, of Pozhichallur, was riding through Vajravel Street in T.T.K Nagar, when a group of youngsters attacked him and hurled an explosive, suspected to be a country bomb, at him. Satish Kumar was injured in the incident. Hearing the sound, the public gathered and tried to nab the youngsters.

However, the gang took out sharp weapons and threatened the public. The Shankar Nagar police were informed about the incident. In the meantime, the residents managed to overpower Surya, 21, who was part of the gang. Based on the information provided by him, the police nabbed three others — Barahathullah, Gopi and Srinath. A search is on for Vicky alias Poonai Vicky.

“These youth were drinking liquor with another group and there was an argument over which was the powerful gang,” said a police officer. Further investigation is on.