Gang held for creating fake Facebook accounts of IPS officers

CHENNAI

14 November 2020 00:51 IST

A special team of the cyber crime unit belonging to the city police apprehended them in Rajasthan

The cyber crime unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday busted a gang of criminals, including the mastermind, operating from Rajasthan.

They were cheating people after creating fake social media accounts of senior police officers from Tamil Nadu and other States.

The criminals created fictitious Facebook accounts in the names of City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police R. Dhinakaran and a handful of personnel in the ranks of Additional Director General of Police and Assistant Commissioner.

Advertising

Advertising

The fraudsters then sought money from the people in their friends list, citing medical emergencies.

A special team, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Saravanakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police R. Durai and inspector Vinodh apprehended five suspects, including two juveniles, in Rajasthan.

Addressing mediapersons here, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said the special team arrested the suspects, including mastermind Shakeel Khan and his associates — Ravindra Kumar and Mushtaqim Khan. Shakeel Khan taught his men to create fake Facebook accounts while Ravindran Kumar helped him withdraw money using a swipe machine.

Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said they copied photos from the original Facebook accounts and created fake ones. They then contacted acquaintances of the account holder via private messages and requested money on the grounds of medical emergencies.

They received money through mobile wallets and later transferred them to bank accounts, he said.