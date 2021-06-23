Gang held for burgling house in Sriperumpudur

The Kancheepuram district police solved a case in which a high-end car and gadgets were stolen from a businessman’s guest house near Sriperumpudur, and nabbed the four thieves in Tiruvannamalai.

Ravichandran, 49, of Ashok Nagar, was staying with his wife and other family members at his guest house in Nayapakkam village, near Sriperumpudur.

On Sunday morning, they noticed that three LED televisions, a laptop and a high-end car had been stolen from the premises. Mr. Ravichandran lodged a complaint, and the police took up the matter for investigation. Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar visited the spot and expedited the efforts to trace the suspects.

“We checked for fingerprints and analysed all records of known criminals. We inquired about recent visitors to the house. We suspected that someone familiar with the layout could be the mastermind. The accused were nabbed and stolen properties were recovered,” Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu.

G. Praveen Kumar, 24; G. Vijayachandran, 24; P. Lokesh, 22, from Nathankollai in Tiruvannamalai; and G. Prakash, 23, of Chengalpattu, have been arrested.

The police said Vijayachandran said he and his associates decided to commit the burglary to make quick money. They visited the house as AC mechanics before executing the plan.

On Saturday night, the gang entered the house by scaling the terrace and burgled it before driving away in the car, the police said.