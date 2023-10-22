Gang hacks to death councillor of Vengadamangalam panchayat in Chengalpattu district

October 22, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A seven-member gang hacked to death a councillor of the Vengadamangalam panchayat in Chengalpattu district after throwing country-made bombs at his vehicles on Saturday.

The councillor, Anbarasu, 34, was the son of the panchayat president Kalyani, who belonged to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The murder led to protests demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

A senior police official said Anbarasu, the councillor of ward 9 of Vengadamangalam panchayat, had gone to attend a personal function along with six persons. After attending the function, when he and his supporters were drinking near a burial ground in Keerapakkam, a gang hiding in nearby bushes hurled country-made bombs on Anbarau’s vehicles. Hearing the explosion, Anbarasu and his group tried to flee, and, using the opportunity, the gang hacked the councillor to death and escaped from the scene.

Upon being alerted about the murder, the Kayar police rushed to the crime scene and sent the body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. In the meantime, hearing of the murder, Anbarasu’s relatives and supporters gathered on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road and protested. However, the protesters were dispersed after senior police officials assured them that action would be taken to apprehend the culprits.