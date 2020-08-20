Gang hacks man to death in Vyasarpadi

Police suspect it to be an act of revenge

A 36-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Vyasarpadi. Police apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder, and interrogation is on to probe motive behind the murder.

The police said the deceased had been identified as K. Vijaya Doss, 36,of Sathyamurthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi. He was involved in drug peddling and had five criminal cases, including that of a murder, against him.

On Wednesday night, while he was walking on Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, five persons arrived in a car and indiscriminately attacked him using long knives. Even though he ran from the spot, the assailants followed him and continued to attack him until he collapsed in a pool of blood. Passersby alerted the police. His brother reached the spot and rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthoppe, Rajesh Khanna and other officials visited the spot and held inquiries.

Vijaya Doss was allegedly involved in the murder of Jayakumar last year over dispute in getting a contract for loading and unloading goods in railway wagons. It is suspected that he was murdered due to this history, said police sources.