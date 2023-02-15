Gang from Andhra Pradesh behind mobile phone thefts in Kanceehpuram, arrested

February 15, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kancheepuram police have arrested five persons involved in theft of several mobile phones in the city and its suburbs and have recovered a total of 120 mobile phones from them.

A senior police officer said complaints of mobile phone thefts were being registered every day in various parts of the city and its suburbs. On Tuesday, a mobile phone worth more than ₹1.2 lakh was stolen from a commuter waiting to board a train at Chennai Central station. Within a few hours of the theft, it was tracked to a location in Sriperumbudur. Immediately the Sunguvarchathiram police were alerted of its location, and, on Tuesday night, the police stopped a vehicle to which the phone had been tracked. Five persons were travelling in the car and when the police checked, they found more than 120 mobile phones including the phone stolen at Central station hidden under the seats of the car.

The Kancheepuram police arrested the five: Krishna, Satish, Prabhu, Premkumar and Pavan. All were residents of Andhra Pradesh. During the investigation, the gang revealed that they visited various places in the city and stole the mobile phones. The gang later took the phone to Andhra Pradesh and sold them to agents.

All the five persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.