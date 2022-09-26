Gang from Andhra Pradesh arrested for snatching mobile phones in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a gang from Andhra Pradesh, including a woman and a juvenile, involved in the snatching and stealing mobile phones from the public at crowded places like railway stations and bus stops.

Police investigation revealed that the gang from Andhra Pradesh stayed at a rented house near Ambattur. They snatched mobile phones from passengers on buses and trains. They also targeted people at crowded places, such as railway stations and bus stops.

The police said one victim M. Gilderz, 50, of Pudupet was standing near the Egmore railway station on Saturday afternoon, and four unidentified persons, who came there, brandished a knife at him and snatched his mobile before fleeing.

Again, at 7.30 p.m., M. Senthil Kumar, 42, of Pallavan Salai, reported to the police that somebody had stolen his mobile phone using the crowd in the station area. Both cases were taken up for investigation by the Egmore police.

On investigating and scrutiny of CCTV camera footage, the police traced and arrested the accused, Rajesh, 27, Santhosh, 26, Kanagaraj, 35, Madhu, 19, and Yashoda, 60, of Andhra Pradesh besides one juvenile. The police recovered seven stolen mobiles and a knife from them.