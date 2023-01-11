ADVERTISEMENT

Gang damages vehicles in Vyasarpadi

January 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five anti-social elements vandalised motor vehicles and attacked people randomly at Vyasarpadi on Tuesday night.

The police said the gang members, under influence of alcohol, were riding motorcycles at B.V. Colony, Vyasarpadi, on Tuesday night and damaged the vehicles parked on roadsides. The gang fanned to surrounding areas and attacked a few other people.

Ten motorcycles, three cars, two autorickshaws, and a goods van were damaged by them. Eight persons, including a couple, were attacked by the gang. The police registered a case and are searching for the accused.

