Gang cheats woman, makes off with her baby, in Chennai

Police have launched an investigation and are on the lookout for three people

The Vepery police are in search of a woman and her two accomplices, who stole a baby girl from her mother, after luring the woman with money in Purasawalkam on Sunday.

The police said a complaint was lodged by M. Yasmin to rescue her baby who was taken away by a woman named Jayageetha of Tsunami Colony in Ennore. Yasmin had got friendly with her during her visit to a private hospital for health treatment in Kellys.

The 28-year-old complainant, who was also pregnant with her second child, wanted to abort the pregnancy as her husband had left her and as she did not have the means to bring up the children. The accused, Jayageetha told Yasmin that she would get her a lot of money if she was willing to sell the child, and believing her, Yasmin gave birth to a girl child at a government hospital in Washermenpet on November 21.

After the mother got discharged along with her baby, Jayageetha asked Yasmin to bring the baby to Purasawalkam High Road where she introduced a woman named Dhanam along with two unknown persons of the same locality. Yasmin handed over the one-week old baby girl to Dhanam after takin the money.

While returning to her home in an autorickshaw, two unknown persons followed her on a two-wheeler and they stopped the autorickshaw near Pulianthope, threatened her and stole the money, police said.

The Vepery police have formed special teams and are searching for the woman, Jayageetha and her two accomplices.