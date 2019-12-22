Gang chases two youth, kills them near Mappedu

In what is suspected to be the fallout of a gang war, a group of men hurled explosives, suspected to be country bombs, killing two youngsters in broad daylight near Mappedu in Tiruvallur on Saturday.

According to the police, B. Jeeva from Kancheepuram, suspected to be part of notorious extortionist Sridhar’s gang, was riding a motorcycle and R. Gopi was riding pillion.

Around 10.30 a.m., they were passing through Pannur village near Mappedu. “An eight-member gang followed them. When Jeeva slowed down, the gang caught up and hurled country bombs. In the impact, both victims fell,” a police officer said.

The gang then attacked them with weapons. “The residents from nearby houses initially thought the explosion was a burst tyre. They came out after hearing screams but the gang had already fled,” the officer added.

They alerted the police and P. Aravinda, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, visited the spot. A sniffer dog and forensic experts were pressed into service.

“They took samples from the spot to ascertain the type of explosive used,” he explained. The Mappedu police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

“This seems to be the result of a war between two gangs. We are conducting an inquiry,” a senior police officer said.