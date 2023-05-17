HamberMenu
Gang attempts to murder history-sheeter by throwing country made bomb in Virugumbakkam

Deenadayalan who has several criminal cases booked against him was walking on Erikarai street of Kamarajar Salai near his house when a gang rode in on two-wheelers hurled a country made bomb at him and tried to murder him with a knife.

May 17, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Mettukuppam in Virugambakkam after a gang attempted to murder a 21-year-old history sheeter using a country-made bomb on Tuesday (May 16) night. However, the victim Deenadayalan escaped from the gang with minor injuries. The Virugambakkam police have detained four youngsters and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Police said Deenadayalan who has several criminal cases booked against him was walking on Erikarai street of Kamarajar Salai near his house when a gang rode in on two-wheelers hurled a country made bomb at him and tried to murder him with a knife. But, the victim escaped from the gang with minor injuries by taking shelter inside someone’s house. 

Based on the information provided by the residents about the use of a crude bomb, senior police officials from Virugambakkam rushed to the spot. The police team later detained a group of four youngsters including a person named Vicky of the same locality. 

During investigation, the youngsters said Deenadayalan, who had attended Vicky’s birthday party on Tuesday, had, in an inebriated state, assaulted a few persons during the party. The group, to avenge the incident, had planned to murder Deenadayalan. 

