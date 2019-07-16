Gang attacks petrol pump staff with knives

Peerkankaranai police has launched a manhunt to nab a gang that brandished long knives at staff of a petrol bunk and attacking them indiscriminately following an altercation.

Police said Mani and his friends from Nerkundram came to fill petrol in a bunk located in Alappakkam near Perungalathur at 10 p.m on Sunday. Ilavarasan, a staff of the bunk, was looking at his mobile phone and did not show any interest to fill the petrol.

Irritated, Mani quarrelled with Ilavarasan and a scuffle ensued. The other staff joined and roughed them up. Though they managed to escape from the spot, Mani and six others came in three bikes a little later covering their faces, police said.

They brandished long knives at the staff and attacked them as well as created panic among other customers. Later the gang escaped in an auto stationed at the bunk. The owner of bunk, Rajiv Gandhi, was injured in the incident.

Peerkankaranai police, after scrutinising the CCTV footage are on the look out for more than nine suspects.