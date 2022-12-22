Gang attacks eight persons in Kancheepuram, three juveniles arrested  

December 22, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang, including three juveniles, which was under the influence of alcohol, attacked eight persons across Kancheepuram on Wednesday. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accused were identified as D. Dinesh Kumar, 23, from Chettiar Kulam Tollgate and three juveniles aged 16.

On Wednesday night, the gang barged into a petty shop on Kullapan Street in Kancheepuram town after the shopkeeper refused to give them bottled water and stabbed the man several times before fleeing the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They attacked seven more persons at random across the city. Following a complaint, Vishnu Kanchi police nabbed two juveniles in the late night of Wednesday and later Dinesh kumar and another juvenile early on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US