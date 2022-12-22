Gang attacks eight persons in Kancheepuram, three juveniles arrested  

December 22, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A four-member gang, including three juveniles, which was under the influence of alcohol, attacked eight persons across Kancheepuram on Wednesday. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

The police said the accused were identified as D. Dinesh Kumar, 23, from Chettiar Kulam Tollgate and three juveniles aged 16.

On Wednesday night, the gang barged into a petty shop on Kullapan Street in Kancheepuram town after the shopkeeper refused to give them bottled water and stabbed the man several times before fleeing the spot.

They attacked seven more persons at random across the city. Following a complaint, Vishnu Kanchi police nabbed two juveniles in the late night of Wednesday and later Dinesh kumar and another juvenile early on Thursday.