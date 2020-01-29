Gang attacks driver, steals machines

The Chengalpattu police are searching for a gang that attacked a lorry driver with sharp weapons and stole his lorry carrying machines near Sriperumpudur on Monday night. The lorry was found abandoned near Poonamallee and a few machines were reported missing. According to the police, around 350 machines were loaded into the lorry from a factory in Irungattukottai. It was supposed to be delivered to a company in Chennai. James was driving the vehicle when he spotted two men waving frantically signalling him to stop.

Thinking that they were in danger, he stopped the vehicle. However they got inside, threatened James at knife point.

When he resisted, the two attacked him with knives. James managed to jump out and escape.

The duo drove away the lorry. Passersby rescued him and admitted him to a hospital and the police were informed about the incident. Three special teams were formed to nab the suspects. “On Tuesday morning the lorry was found near Poonamalee and few machines were missing,” said a police officer.

Further investigation is on.