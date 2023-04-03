ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for killing man in Chennai for refusing to give them money for liquor

April 03, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The gang also seriously injured the victim’s brother, who is hospitalised at present, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The ICF Police in Chennai have arrested three men on Monday, for allegedly brutally murdering a 30-year-old man with a stone, and leaving his brother injured, as the duo had refused to give the men money for liquor, in Villivakkam on the night of Saturday, April 1. 

The arrested persons have been identified as M. Hariharan, 24, S. Vignesh, 24 and S. Alexander, 24 of ICF. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Police said Manikandan, 30 of Villlivakkam and his brother Prabakaran, 27 were shifting to their new rented home, late on Saturday night. Manikandan was living in Moorthy Nagar, Villivakkam and had decided to move to a new house in Thirumalai Nagar, in the same locality. The siblings loaded household items on to a mini truck and were on their way to the new house, when a gang of five men intercepted them. They demanded money from them and said they could either pay up, or buy the men some liquor. Manikandan told them that he did not have money at that particular time and said he would pay them, after unloading the items.

However, the gang members picked a fight, and demanded that the brothers part with their gold jewellery. The duo refused, and went on to drive the mini truck. The gang then attacked Manikandan and Prabakaran using stones. Manikandan died on the spot while his brother suffered serious injuries. 

Neighbours rushed the duo to a nearby private hospital where Manikandan was declared ‘brought dead’. They took Prabakaran to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMC) where he is undergoing treatment.

ICF police registered a case of murder, and with the help of the CCTV footage nabbed the three suspects in the case.

