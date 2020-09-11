Chennai

Gang attacks 15-year-old in Virugambakkam

The police have launched a search to nab the persons who attacked a 15-year-old boy while he was sitting near his house in Virugambakkam.

The police identified the victim as Thiyagu, son of Gajendran. While he was sitting outside his house on Wednesday, four persons on a bike attacked the boy and fled.

The injured boy was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The Virugambakkam police began investigation after scrutinising CCTV camera footage.

The assailants have been identified as history-sheeters ‘Pura’ Manikandan, Suman and their associates. Police suspect their actual target may have been someone else.

