Gang assaults, robs businessman in Old Washermenpet

October 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four persons riding two two-wheelers waylaid a steel merchant and took away his bag containing ₹8 lakh and also high-end handsets; police analysing CCTV footage

The Hindu Bureau

Tondiarpet police have formed a team and are searching for a four-member gang which assaulted a 47-year-old businessman and robbed him of ₹8 lakh cash and his two mobile phones in Old Washermenpet.

The police said R. Prakash Babu, a resident of Vaidyanathan Street, Tondiarpet, operates a wholesale steel material showroom on Varadaraja Perumal Koil Street. The businessman had visited Mannady for collecting cash from various customers and was proceeding in his two-wheeler on G.A. Road of Old Washermenpet when four persons in two two-wheelers hit his vehicle.

The gang after assaulting him with a knife, snatched his bag containing ₹8 lakh and his high-end handsets and fled the spot. The victim was taken to a private hospital by passers-by. Based on his complaint, the police have taken up investigation and analysing the CCTV footage near the crime scene.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

