Ganesh Venkatram to lead Kovalam beach clean-up tomorrow

In an effort to ensure clean shoreline in the city, G Square along with The Hindu will organise a beach clean-up event at Kovalam on the East Coast Road on March 20 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Actor and model Ganesh Venkatram will be the special volunteer at the event. He will flag off the initiative and participate in the trash clean-up with other volunteers.

Removing trash from beaches will not just ensure a beautiful coastline but help maintain a healthy marine ecosystem.

Environmentalist Foundation of India, a city-based voluntary organisation, is the knowledge partner of the event.

As part of this social cause initiative, similar beach clean-up events will be organised at Injambakkam on March 27 and Panaiyur on April 3. Volunteers can register online at bit.ly/GQTHBC2. For queries, contact 878656539.


Mar 18, 2022

