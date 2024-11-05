Ganesapuram subway to be closed to traffic, bridge to be ready in April next year

After a series of inspections by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to put in place measures to prevent flooding near railway tracks in the city, the Ganesapuram subway will be closed to vehicular traffic for a week for redesigning the subway and constructing a bridge. The subway is to be redesigned to allow only two-wheelers. The bridge, to be constructed at a cost of ₹226 crore at the location, will be ready by April next year for other vehicles, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ganesapuram subway, which is the lowest such facility in the city, is also Chennai’s worst flood-prone location. . The current closure is to expedite the construction of flood-resilient infrastructure including culvert and bridges. Starting Wednesday, traffic will be diverted through other roads for implementation of the work.

In addition to the culvert in Ganesapuram, the Railways has also agreed to construct another culvert to prevent flooding in the vicinity of Perambur railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridge work in progress

The Railways would coordinate with the civic agencies, permitting line block and expediting the work on a culvert near the subway. The work had been delayed for several years. The work on demolition of houses and commercial establishments along the Dr. Ambedkar College Road will begin next week to facilitate the construction of the bridge. Over 20 residential and commercial properties along the Dr. Ambedkar College Road will be demolished after land acquisition is completed for the bridge that will be constructed in Ward 45 and Ward 71.

The 678-metre-long bridge will improve connectivity during monsoon between Poonamallee High Road in the central part of the city and Grand Northern Trunk Road in north Chennai.

Once the line block is permitted by the Railways for the construction of the culvert near Ganesapuram subway, the Chennai Corporation intends to expedite the culvert project to mitigate flooding by draining flood water from Perambur and other parts of the city to Otteri Nullah. For mitigation of floods in the event of high tide when water level is high in the sea and waterways, a sump and pumping arrangement will be constructed shortly, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions

Owing to the flyover construction work, traffic diversions have been proposed and will be implemented from Wednesday for a week on a trial basis.

Stephenson Road Junction to Ganesapuram Subway will be temporarily closed. Vehicles from Melpatti Ponnappan Street towards Pulianthope via Stephenson Road will be diverted towards Stephenson Lane Road, A.A. Road, Perambur High Road, Perambur Flyover, Jamalia Road, Cooks Road Junction, Stephenson Road, Chenkai Sivan Bridge, Dr. Ambedkar College Road to reach Pulianthope.

Vehicles towards Vyasarpadi and Kodungaiyur will be diverted towards Pulianthope High Road, Gandhi Roundtana, Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi New Bridge, Market, Muthu Street, Moorthingar Street to take right towards Erukkancheri Road to reach their destination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.