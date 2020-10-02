Gandhi’s 80-feet mural on display at Chennai Central suburban station

CHENNAI

02 October 2020

To mark the valedictory of the Swachchta Pakhwada (cleanliness drive) and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Southern Railway has put on display an 80-feet mural.

The mural, which was created in collaboration with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre, was unveiled for public viewing at the Moore Market complex suburban station located adjacent to Dr. MGR Chennai Central station on Friday.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the original sketch of Mahatma Gandhi getting down from a train and being received by several political leaders including Sardar Vallabhai Patel was done by railway’s retired artist M.A. Sankaralingam.

The painting was conceived as part of the beautification of the Chennai Central Railway Station complex and was executed within eight days using a large crane. The 80-feet mural is a fitting tribute to the father of our nation who not only propagated non-violence but also cleanliness and sanitation among the community, the official said.