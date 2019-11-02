Gandhian award presented

Modern day politicians seem to be hankering after only publicity, without minding the penalties one has to face for violating the law, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India T.S. Krishnamurthy charged.

“Talking about Gandhiji’s non-cooperation movement, most politicians seem to think that Gandhiji led them to do this. But Gandhiji said if he violates law, he will face the consequences and accept the penalty for it,” he said speaking on the topic ‘Challenges facing a true Gandhian in today’s world’.

He was speaking at the awards ceremony for the Most Admired Gandhian of Tamil Nadu. The awards were instituted by the Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) to honour those individuals who have gone beyond the scope of normal work and have attained success in respective professions while remaining true Gandhians in thought, word, and deed. The awards are supported by Fortis Malar Hospital and is in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Krishnamurthy was one of the awardees, along with M.S. Swaminathan, eminent scientist , V. Shantha Chairperson Cancer Institute of Adyar, and S.S. Badrinath, founder of the Sankara Nethralaya Academy.

The awards were presented by C. Nageswaran, Director, Fortis Malar Hospital and Pradeep Nayar, senior consultant, cardiology, Fortis Malar Hospital and V. Chandrasekhar, President SCGOBN.