Gandhi Nagar residents speak up for a ficus tree 

June 24, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The quotidian events of June 19 were rudely altered on account of what transpired in the boundary zone it shared with June 18. Sharp pre-dawn showers had shut schools in Chennai and surrounding districts. Four-wheelers seemed to dominate the road, as some office-goers shunned public transport or their two-wheelers to ensure a metal roof over their head while they were on wheels, all the way from their living room to the cubicle.These were among temporary adjustments to life in Chennai, and everything eased back to regular routine on June 20, just like a taut rubber band suddenly released.

That day, Swacch Gandhi Nagar, a residents-led group in the neighbourhood, was making sure the same could be said about an old tree from the ficus family. Already shaky due to soil loosened by stormwater drain construction, the showers from boundary zone of June 18 and June 19 proved the proverbial last straw. The tree fell.

On June 19 and the following days, Meera Ravikumar, a member of Swacch Gandhi Nagar, would be one of the voices for this tree, seeking its transplantation. She reveals the group first went to the District Green Committee, and sought their views about the tree’s future, if it had any at all.

TD Babu, a member of the District Green Committee, said this ficus tree had been standing entwined with another tree, a marai surrakai (kigelia africana, exotic but had been planted in many parts of Chennai in earlier decades). Both united in good times, experienced this crisis hand in hand — trunk in trunk, to be factually accurate. They had fallen together.

Babu noted the ficus tree could be transplanted. However, luck for the other tree had decisively run out. Largely hollow and decomposed, its time was up. Following this green signal for the ficus tree, local Corporation officials were promptly contacted.

According to Meera’s account, a special officer, parks (who operates from Zone 13 office) and the local assistant engineer visited the spot and inspected the tree. Meera says it was decided the tree would be transplanted elsewhere in a more suitable place. The Corporation had to identify a new “home” for the tree. “We identified a place in the neighbourhood and informed the Corporation,” says Meera. Decision on the new place for the tree remains to be made. The tree has reportedly been trimmed and is awaiting transplantation.

