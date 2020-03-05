GameChangers awards honour media, advertising and marketing professionals

Television professional and documentary maker late Bala Kailasam was posthumously honoured with the GameChangers 2019 award for creating legendary content for television, at a function held in the city on Wednesday. Geetha Kailasam received the award.

In the lifestyle category, entrepreneur C.K. Kumaravel received the award and Jayshree Ravindran, founder and managing trustee of Ability Foundation, was given the award under the social impact category.

Under various media categories, Mariam Mathew Mammen, CEO of Manorama Online, was selected for the award for online media, Zee Entertainment Executive Vice President (South Cluster) Siju Prabhakaran for television and B. Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of Vikatan groups, under the digital content platform.

Hello FM president and CEO Rajeev Nambiar received the regional GameChangers award for radio and Rajiv Chilaka, Managing Director of Green Gold Animation, for animation category, for making Chota Bheem a worldwide identifiable character.

The national GameChangers awards were given to three persons in advertising, media and marketing. Bata India Vice President (Marketing) Anand Narang was selected for the GameChangers award in marketing, MX Player CEO Karan Bedia for media and Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network, in the advertising category.

Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan, founder of Canco Advertising, was presented with the National Editorial Choice award for his contribution to advertising industry and social causes.

At the function an advertising handbook ‘The Southside Story’, was released. It provides information on the advertising scenario in the south Indian markets across various media sections. The GameChangers award is is an initiative of MediaNews4U.com.